RB Capital Management LLC Buys 213 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX stock opened at $252.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.66 and a 200 day moving average of $245.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a PE ratio of 92.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

