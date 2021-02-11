Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 132,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,173,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,941,000 after purchasing an additional 63,844 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 53,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 78,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 179,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $72.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.88. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a PE ratio of -62.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

