Raymond James Boosts Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Price Target to $113.00

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HRC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.00.

NYSE:HRC opened at $106.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $117.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the third quarter valued at $1,340,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 19.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 23.6% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,363 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

