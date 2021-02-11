Rapid7 Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,376 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,771% compared to the average daily volume of 127 call options.

Shares of RPD opened at $89.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.60 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $94.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

RPD has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Rapid7 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $779,195.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,279,000.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $327,929.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,931 shares of company stock valued at $5,142,525. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,641,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 53,571.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 14,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

