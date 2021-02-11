Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RPD. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Rapid7 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Rapid7 from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of RPD opened at $89.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.07 and its 200-day moving average is $71.54. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $94.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $779,195.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,279,000.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,589 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $327,929.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,931 shares of company stock worth $5,142,525. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Rapid7 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 932.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 993,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 896,800 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 225.9% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 25,346 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

