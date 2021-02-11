Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.03-0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $488-496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $483.6 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY21 guidance to ($0.03) to $0.04 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.35. 11,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,469. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $94.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

In other news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $779,195.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,434 shares in the company, valued at $9,279,000.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $67,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,931 shares of company stock worth $5,142,525 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

