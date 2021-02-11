Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 6,093,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 6,835,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

RRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.06.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 36,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,689 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 690,582 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 351,934 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,694 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 857,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 540,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

