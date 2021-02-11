Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $191.44

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd (LON:RQIH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 191.44 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 191.44 ($2.50), with a volume of 36859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183 ($2.39).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RQIH. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 251 ($3.28) price objective for the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £524.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 179.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 168.60. The company has a quick ratio of 642.09, a current ratio of 642.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.86.

In other news, insider Ken Randall sold 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29), for a total value of £11,375,000 ($14,861,510.32). Also, insider Alan Quilter sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.30), for a total value of £704,000 ($919,780.51). Insiders sold a total of 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,900,000 in the last quarter.

About Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH)

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. It operates through Program, Legacy, and Other segments. The company acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates. It provides exit and restructuring solutions through acquisition, portfolio transfer, reinsurance, insurance business transfer, and SIR/deductible reimbursement policies.

