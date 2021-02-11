Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 1.25%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RLGT traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.40. 567,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. Radiant Logistics has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $7.40.

In other news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 8,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $48,019.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,779.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

