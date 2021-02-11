RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.02%.

RADA Electronic Industries stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 32,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,940. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $547.86 million, a P/E ratio of 211.50 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RADA shares. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

