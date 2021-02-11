Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 74.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 465.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of Quidel to $279.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.33.

NASDAQ QDEL traded down $7.25 on Thursday, reaching $230.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,726. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $72.99 and a twelve month high of $306.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total value of $2,114,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

