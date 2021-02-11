Quant (QNT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $10.49 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Quant has a market capitalization of $513.71 million and $10.49 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can currently be purchased for about $42.55 or 0.00094966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quant has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004108 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002602 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

