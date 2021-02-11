Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $399-$402 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $408.13 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.60-2.65 EPS.

Shares of QLYS stock traded down $12.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.50. 1,142,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,440. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.80.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.59 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QLYS. Northland Securities cut shares of Qualys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Qualys from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Qualys from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.13.

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $290,983.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 225,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,931,094.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 43,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $3,933,791.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,282,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,356,629.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,514 shares of company stock worth $23,771,143. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

