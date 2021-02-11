Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $399-$402 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $408.13 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.60-2.65 EPS.

Shares of Qualys stock traded down $12.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,440. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.80. Qualys has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Qualys will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Qualys from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist upped their target price on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Northland Securities cut Qualys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Qualys from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.13.

In other Qualys news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $2,319,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 237,883 shares in the company, valued at $33,436,834.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $300,210.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,514 shares of company stock valued at $23,771,143. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

