Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its target price cut by research analysts at Wedbush from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on QLYS. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

Get Qualys alerts:

QLYS opened at $117.50 on Thursday. Qualys has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.80.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $300,210.00. Also, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $165,662.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,257.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,514 shares of company stock valued at $23,771,143. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.