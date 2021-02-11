QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,108 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.3% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,243,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.83 and a 200 day moving average of $133.23. The company has a market cap of $164.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.