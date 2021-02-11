Qell Acquisition (OTCMKTS:QELLU) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Qell Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:QELLU) was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.11 and last traded at $14.91. Approximately 10,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 110,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Qell Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Qell Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $508,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Qell Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Qell Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $871,000.

Qell Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

