Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Increased by Analyst

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for M&T Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.99.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.85.

MTB stock opened at $143.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.43. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $171.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 225.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

