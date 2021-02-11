Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Cut by Analyst

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. William Blair also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

BECN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.16.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.85. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 23,138 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.