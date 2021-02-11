Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Issued By Truist Securiti

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Energizer in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Energizer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

ENR has been the subject of several other reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

ENR stock opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.27, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. Energizer has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $53.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.09 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 3,029.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 347,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after acquiring an additional 336,864 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the third quarter valued at about $8,590,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1,157.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 173,997 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the third quarter valued at about $6,249,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1,920.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 92,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Energizer announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

