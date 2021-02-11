Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Gartner, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Gartner in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gartner’s FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.14.

NYSE IT opened at $180.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $191.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $156,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 3.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter worth $898,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter worth $26,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 12.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter worth $226,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

