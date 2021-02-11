Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Energizer Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Energizer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Energizer’s FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.09 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.27, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. Energizer has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $53.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energizer by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Energizer declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 7,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.