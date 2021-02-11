Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Lowered by SVB Leerink

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report issued on Sunday, February 7th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.76. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ZBH. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Shares of ZBH opened at $160.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,002.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $170.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 90.6% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 70,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 33,301 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 43.9% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 82,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,163,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

