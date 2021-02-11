Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Red Rock Resorts in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

RRR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Union Gaming Research raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.77.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.33. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

