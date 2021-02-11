Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Cut by Analyst

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Luminex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Luminex’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Luminex alerts:

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $27.41 on Thursday. Luminex has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 70.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Luminex by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 18,678 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 357.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 30,884 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 228,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 44,743 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 188,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 51,418 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eck purchased 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $100,508.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Luminex’s payout ratio is -190.48%.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.