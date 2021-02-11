Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Increased by Analyst

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.32). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 3.31. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $13.63.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $445,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,704,421.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $109,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,417,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,530,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,830 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

