Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) Raised by Cormark (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EFN. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.16.

Shares of EFN opened at C$12.28 on Thursday. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a one year low of C$6.96 and a one year high of C$13.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.10. The stock has a market cap of C$5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.41, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 11.51.

In other Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) news, Senior Officer David Colman sold 27,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.73, for a total transaction of C$155,993.52.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

