Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Jack in the Box Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.67. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

JACK has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.63.

Shares of JACK opened at $100.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.79. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $104.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.15 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000.

In related news, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,527 shares of company stock valued at $140,554 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

