Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Global Payments Inc. Issued By Northcoast Research (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Payments in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share.

GPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

NYSE:GPN opened at $202.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a PE ratio of 120.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $215.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,746.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Global Payments by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.