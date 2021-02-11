Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.66.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $133.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -740.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

