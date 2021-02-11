Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Alliance Resource Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alliance Resource Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of ARLP opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

