Puxin (NYSE:NEW) Trading 12.1% Higher

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) traded up 12.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.86 and last traded at $7.76. 1,022,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 456,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $669.18 million, a P/E ratio of -67.08 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puxin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Puxin by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Puxin during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Puxin by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Puxin by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 120,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 45,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; English tutoring services for children from kindergarten to grade six; and extra-curricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, music, and science.

