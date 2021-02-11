Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$12.50 target price on the stock.

Pure Energy Minerals stock opened at C$1.71 on Tuesday. Pure Energy Minerals has a twelve month low of C$0.18 and a twelve month high of C$2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of C$54.79 million and a PE ratio of -100.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.52.

In related news, Director Mary Lois Little sold 20,000 shares of Pure Energy Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total transaction of C$49,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$183,953.35.

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 1,085 lithium placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,600 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

