Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.85.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.50. The stock had a trading volume of 48,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,313. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.54.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

