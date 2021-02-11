Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.85.
Several equities research analysts have commented on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
See Also: What is the yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.