PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Short Interest Update

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PIFMY traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.01. The stock had a trading volume of 272 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,407. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.53. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $26.08.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk produces and sells various food products in Indonesia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Branded Products Business Group, Bogasari Business Group, Agribusiness Group, and Distribution Business Group. The Consumer Branded Products Business Group segment offers noodles; dairy products, including sweetened condensed, temperature, sterilized bottled, pasteurized liquid, multi-cereal, and powdered milk, as well as butter, ice cream, and creamer; snack foods, such as potato, cassava, soybean, sweet potato, and various extruded snacks, as well as biscuits; culinary products and syrups; nutrition and special foods; and ready-to-drink tea, packaged water, and fruit-flavored drinks.

