PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Short Interest Up 416.3% in January

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 416.3% from the January 14th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PT Astra International Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

PTAIY opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56. PT Astra International Tbk has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $9.76.

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

