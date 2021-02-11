Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 220.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,422,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,454,000 after acquiring an additional 978,919 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,245,000 after purchasing an additional 527,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,120,000 after purchasing an additional 352,374 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 272.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 316,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,120,000 after purchasing an additional 231,805 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1,303.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 228,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,520,000 after purchasing an additional 212,609 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.85.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $82.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.28. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.64%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.