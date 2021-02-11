Proton Token Trading Up 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Proton Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Proton Token has a total market capitalization of $117,455.26 and approximately $99,001.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Proton Token has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00060329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $515.01 or 0.01155667 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00055790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006323 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,491.58 or 0.05591023 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00028151 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00020095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00045062 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00032507 BTC.

Proton Token Token Profile

Proton Token is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,384,596,000 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

