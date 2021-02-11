Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) dropped 10.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 2,507,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 404% from the average daily volume of 497,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $191.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 32.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 204,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 16,019 shares during the period. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

