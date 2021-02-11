Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.90

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.90 and last traded at $25.82, with a volume of 13584 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $940.74 million, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $611,211.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,354. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,248,000 after buying an additional 135,734 shares during the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,328,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,179,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,068,000 after purchasing an additional 166,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,572,000 after purchasing an additional 771,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 357,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 31,705 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

