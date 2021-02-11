ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:BZQ) Stock Price Up 1.1%

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:BZQ)’s share price rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.05 and last traded at $8.84. Approximately 223,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 328,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:BZQ) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.29% of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

