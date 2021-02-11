Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $82,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the third quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 88,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 76.8% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $174.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.43. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $176.14. The company has a market cap of $160.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total value of $7,858,285.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,230 shares in the company, valued at $16,248,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 513,667 shares of company stock worth $87,370,429. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

