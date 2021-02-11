Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY opened at $204.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.08 and a 200-day moving average of $158.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.63.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.