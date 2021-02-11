Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Lowers Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 67,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 31,303 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Fortive by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 800,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,725,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fortive by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,288,000 after purchasing an additional 161,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Fortive by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $70.24 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $4,009,209.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,339,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

