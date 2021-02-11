Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Grows Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DUK opened at $93.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.25.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

