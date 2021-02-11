Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XBI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,485,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,819,000 after buying an additional 3,942,285 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,400,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 429.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 853,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,065,000 after buying an additional 691,850 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,244,000. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,655,000.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $168.01 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $174.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.43.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

