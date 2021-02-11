Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 309.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,408 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after buying an additional 11,737,595 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after buying an additional 13,201,254 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 316.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,549,000 after buying an additional 9,917,107 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,671,000 after buying an additional 53,689 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 334.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,804 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $83.91 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $164.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.