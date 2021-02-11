Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in January

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,339 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.87% of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.10. 488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,423. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.18. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $42.71.

