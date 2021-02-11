Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,467,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,305,000 after purchasing an additional 944,529 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 243.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 322,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,653,000 after purchasing an additional 228,714 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,034,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,447,000 after purchasing an additional 154,003 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,406,000. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,004,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $109.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.36. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

