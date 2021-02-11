Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 39,700 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 39,700 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 192,250 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $581,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 844,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 14,747 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 17,690.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

CRK opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.62. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $8.48.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors lowered Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

